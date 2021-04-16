Fyre Festival ticket holders poised to win $7,000 each in class-action lawsuit

Those who attended the now infamous Fyre Festival in 2017 expecting a luxury music festival didn’t quite get what they paid for. Now, four years later, some ticket holders could receive more than $7,000 each after settling a class-action lawsuit with event organizers, according to multiple reports.

A proposed settlement in federal bankruptcy court would award a few hundred people who arrived on a private island in the Bahamas expecting the “cultural experience of the decade,” and instead found half-built tents, cot beds, and cheese sandwiches.

The $2 million proposed settlement will be addressed at a court hearing scheduled for May 13.

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland is currently in federal prison after being sentenced to six years on fraud charges related to the failed festival.

The Fyre Festival organization is in ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

McFarland and Fyre Media, his company, have faced about a dozen lawsuits in the aftermath of the festival.