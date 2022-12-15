Watch Now
Jan. 6 Committee to hold additional hearing after Trump subpoena

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, as Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., look on. In an extraordinary step, the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 11:53 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 13:53:31-05

The House Jan. 6 Committee announced it will have a business meeting on Monday at 1 p.m. ET, just days before it is expected to release its final report.

The committee is expected to be disbanded at the end of the year when the new Republican-led Congress takes over in 2023.

Since the committee’s last hearing in October, it subpoenaed former President Donald Trump to testify. Trump, along with many congressional Republicans, have objected to hearings.

According to CNN, Chair Bennie Thompson will use Monday’s meeting to announce criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. The referrals are advisory in nature.

