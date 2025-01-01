Ringing in the New Year means many are pledging their New Year's Resolutions, and for some, that means getting sober. Treatment centers, counseling programs, and support groups often report a surge in new patients during January.

New Year is busiest time of year for addiction recovery

Last January, addiction treatment center Ideal Option saw a 33% increase statewide in new patient enrollment for substance use treatment.

One key factor is the holiday season, which often includes family and social influences which can amplify strained relationships due to substance use, or even lead to more substance use issues from holiday stress.

Deni Fitzpatrick, Nurse Practitioner for Ideal Option, explains, “With combining family gatherings, it can amplify the negative impact of substance use and can actually make patients substance use increase. So, really focusing on the awareness and motivating patients to seek help is what we're here for.”

Another factor is colder weather temperatures. Limited access to shelters and increased health risks that arise from the winter months can be motivation to seek resources and treatment for unhoused individuals.



Ideal Option is preparing their staff and resources for an increase in enrollment, expecting 2,000 new patients nationwide next month.

Fitzpatrick says, “It's really important to emphasize that many treatment centers throughout Montana are seeing a rise in new patients during the January or New Year month. We anticipate having more people signing up for substance use treatment. We take same day appointments, we offer same day medication refills, we have a great staff here that's able to assist patients if they walk through the door.”