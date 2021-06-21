Jason Joseph Giard was born October 4, 1925, in Mahnomen County, Minnesota (township of Gregory). He was one of 13 children and was orphaned due to the stock market crash of 1929. After many escape attempts from the Catholic orphanage, he was taken in by Tom and Mary Barton of Carlos Minnesota, where they owned a dairy farm.

Jason proudly entered the military at the age of 18. He was sent to Camp Maxey, Texas for boot camp in Company B, 84th Infantry Training Battalion. He served in World War II in the US Army. He was stationed in Okinawa as a telephone operator after Japanese surrendered. After the military he traveled to Montana for job opportunities where he worked for various farmers as a farm hand. During that time he met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Armstrong. They were married on June 4, 1955 in Conrad, MT. They recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. From this union, they were blessed with 10 children, 26 grandchildren, and 28 great grandchildren.