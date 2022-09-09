Obituary: Aleesha Mae Kempa

Aleesha Mae Kempa was born on March 29, 1987 and passed away on September 3, 2022 due to many struggles in her life. She was born in Great Falls, Montana to Kathy Kathan and Bernie "Tootie" Kempa.

Aleesha was adopted and raised by her grandparents, Bernard and Ruth Kempa, south of Cascade. Aleesha attended Cascade school in grades K-2. She had lots of friends and loved to go roller skating on the weekends.

Aleesha and her grandma moved to Beaverton, Oregon where she attended school and graduated from Liberty High School. She enjoyed playing soccer, long boarding, modeling, listening to music and anything that moved fast. She was a daredevil just like her dad, Tootie.

In her adult life, she lived in Helena, MT and Great Falls, MT.. Aleesha is the mother of two boys, Jadon and Love Vile.

She has two sisters, Danielle Lazure (Hauser, ID), Karrissa Rush (Lawton, OK), a brother and sister-in-law, Kody and Kelsie Rush (Billings, MT.), a nephew, Aden Lazure (Great Falls, MT.), her mother, Kathy Kathan (Great Falls, MT.), an uncle and aunt, Ed and Tracy Kathan (Great Falls, MT.), an uncle, John Kempa (Portland, OR) and an uncle and aunt, Tim and Charla Kempa (Norwich, OH). Aleesha is proceeded in death by her grandparents, Bernard and Ruth Kempa, her dad, Tootie Kempa and her great grandma, Nina Kathan.

Aleesha we will always remember your silly laugh, your love for the "underdogs," your love for your family, and your strong will. Aleesha you don't have to struggle or hurt anymore. Spread your wings and fly and until we meet again.

Love, Your Family and Friends.

A celebration of Aleesha's life will take place at another time.

