Obituary: Andrew "Andy" Mark Mears

Andrew “Andy” Mark Mears, 55, passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2021, in Great Falls, Montana. Andy was born in Great Falls, Montana on May 11, 1966, to John and Helen Mears and was the twelfth of sixteen siblings, twelve surviving.

Andy was an avid wrestler in his youth. Through junior high and for several years in high school, he wrestled in the AAU Junior Olympics – and won, a lot. He won five City Championships from 6th-9th Grade. He was ranked #1 at Divisionals in high school. He graduated C. M. Russell High School in 1985.