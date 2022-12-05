Obituary: Ardis Mae Stevenson

Ardis Mae Stevenson, age 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at The Beehive Memory Care, in Great Falls, Montana. Ardis was born January 21, 1933, to Harry and Lillian Hanson in Gary, South Dakota. Audie graduated from Trent High School, South Dakota. She moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where an older sister lived. She started her career as a checker at grocery store. It was there that she met her husband, Robert Stevenson, and the couple were married April 4th, 1958. Together they raised 3 boys, Gary, Terry, and Rodney.

Audie and Bob lived in Roseburg for 8 years, then moved to Montana in 1962. She started checking groceries at Buttrey Grocery and made life-long friends with the other checkers at the grocery store. Audie worked at Buttrey’s for 17 years, until it closed. She and Bob then ran a bar in Coffee Creek, Montana. After a few years, they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where Audie worked at a 7-11 convenience store as a checker and shift manager for several years.

After her husband passed away, Audie moved back to Great Falls. She loved working in her flower beds and caring for her rose bushes and favorite flowers, Cosmos. Audie also had a huge love for animals, raising several dogs and numerous cats. She also loved to bake, making the best chocolate chip cookies and apple pie.

Ardis is survived by her sons, Gary (Debbie) Stevenson and Terry (Rodney) Stevenson, both of Great Falls. Also, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.