Obituary: Barbara Burkstrand

Barbara “Bobbie” Burkstrand passed away peacefully while in hospice care on December 14, 2023. She was born in Fort Benton, MT on December 4, 1939, to Lionel and Margie Schultz (Pugh).

Bobbie was a PROUD member of Graceway Baptist Church. She loved socializing, especially with her sister and her church friends. Bobbie loved going on walks, reading books, and doing puzzles.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Burkstrand and her daughter, Kimberlee Burkstrand.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Burkstrand; grandchildren, Margo Schurman, Scott Schurman, McCrea Schurman, Jami Forsman, and RJ Forsman; nephew, Lionel (Naomi) Martin and Jerre Martin; and her niece, Cathy Drost.

