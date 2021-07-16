Obituary: Barbara Lee Moe

Early in the morning on July 11, 2021, with family by her side, Barbara L. Moe, loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, joined our heavenly father. Barb was born on August 31, 1934, in Great Falls, Montana to Gregory and Edna Murray. Her father’s jobs then took her out west to Bremerton, Washington where her sister was born. Eventually the family moved back to Montana, settling in Hungry Horse. After a tragic accident on the Hungry Horse Dam took the life of her father during her senior year, she transferred to Belt High School where she graduated in 1952.

After high school Barb worked several jobs in Great Falls and met her first husband while working for the local television station. They married in 1954 and traveled to California where they were stationed at Fort Ord, which is where she welcomed her first son, Greg. After separating ways from her first husband, she settled back in Great Falls and began her career as a bookkeeper with Greely Elevator. She then took a position with Anderson Grain, later known as Cargill Grain. During this time, she met and married Don Moe, and welcomed two additions to the family, Ron and Kristi.

In 1971, her boss, Charlie Anderson, asked her to set up books for a travel agency he and Wayne Elerding had opened. That began the next 26 years of her career with Anderson-Elerding Travel. From bookkeeper to manager, manager to travel consultant, travel consultant to tour escort, she never lost her passion. In 1982, Barb and Sue Erwin purchased Anderson-Elerding Travel and began the expansion from four offices to what would eventually be eight across the state. Barb became the sole proprietor in 1985.