Obituary: Beryle Meilander Fromm

Beryle Meilander Fromm, Aged 93, passed away on September 16, 2023, at Peace Hospice. Beryle was born July 28, 1930, in Ipswich, South Dakota. Her family moved to Minnesota when she was very young where she lived and later earned her teaching certificate.

It was while she was teaching that she met her future husband, Don.They married and later moved to Montana. Beryle enjoyed their early life together ranching all over Montana, later raising a family in Conrad and Great Falls.

She spent her retirement years with her husband in Mesa, Arizona and Neihart, Montana, spending weeks traveling between the two, and staying with their children along the way. Beryle liked to spend her time swimming and loved playing cards. Both kept her healthy and mentally fit for many years. Those of us who played games with her all know that Grandma Beryle had a quick sense of humor and liked to have fun. She will be missed and always loved.

Beryle is survived by her husband, Don; sisters, Jane Pautz and Joyce (Ron) Herzog; children, Lynn Fromm, Steve (Therena) Fromm, Kelly (Pamela) Fromm, Lisa Fromm Maxwell, and Laura Fromm; grandchildren, Zackery Fromm, Alexa (Kjel) Olson, Tyler Fromm, Taylee (Cory) Schlaugh, Brandon Fromm, Stephanie (Bryan) Swann, Dylan Maxwell, McKenna Fromm, Colt (Cal) Erasmus Tronson, and Lane (Cindy) Maxwell; great-grandchildren Mila Schlaugh, Walker Schlaugh, and Sayer Olson.

