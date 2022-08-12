Obituary: Betty Jaraczeski Mora

Betty Jaraczeski Mora passed away on August 10, 2022. Betty was born in Great Falls, on March 4, 1930, to John and Ruby (Lundberg) Jaraczeski. She was raised in Great Falls and attended elementary school in Ulm, which at the time was a one-room school. Betty also attended Paris Gibson Middle school and Great Falls High School, graduating in 1947. She attended the College of Great Falls for one year.

Betty and her friends enjoyed watching the Great Falls Electrics' baseball games. Betty met Electrics’ centerfielder, George R. Bandy, of Sacramento, California. They were married in Great Falls in 1949 and moved to Sacramento before relocating to Belgrade. Betty and George had four children, Kristin, Kelly, Tom, and John. Betty and George moved their family to Havre in 1956, where they resided for the next 20 years. During these years Betty worked as a secretary in elementary schools and at Northern Montana College.

Betty moved back to Great Falls in 1977 after she and George divorced. Betty met John Mora, an old friend from Great Falls High School, at a class reunion. John actually took Betty on her very first date when she was a freshman, and he was a senior. Married in August 1978, Betty and John lived in Great Falls for the next 38 years.