Obituary: Burton Lee Cochran

Burton Lee Cochran, 90, a retired engineer of Great Falls, died of natural causes on Friday, October 14, 2022, at his home. Burt was born on November 5, 1931, in Greensburg, Ohio, to Horace Lee Cochran and Ruth Overholt. He was a 1950 graduate of Greensburg High School. Burt was drafted into the United States Marine Corp, serving from 1951 to 1953. After his discharge, he sailed for four years on the Great Lakes as a Merchant Marine.

On December 31, 1956, Burt and Nancy Ensley were married in Toledo, Ohio. They lived for a time in Greensburg, Ohio where their son Barry was born. After his marriage, Burt worked for Killian Rubber in Akron, Ohio. He worked days and attended night school to further his education.

He eventually earned an Associate of Engineering degree in Mechanical Technology. His hard work and education led Burt to a position at Manchester Tools in Manchester, Ohio. He was hired as a draftsman and production engineer in 1960. Burt worked for Manchester Tools for 36 years and had the distinction of receiving three patents from the United States Patent office during his time there.

Burt retired in 1996. After retirement, Burt and Nancy moved to Great Falls, Montana to be near their son and his family.


