Obituary: Carol A. (Puzon) Rustad

Carol A. (Puzon) Rustad passed away on October 20, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born on August 9, 1943, in Great Falls to Eddy and Edith Puzon. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1961 and then attended Northern Montana College until meeting Mel Rustad.

Carol was a mother, 4-H leader, and daycare provider. After her two kids were grown, she went to work as an office aide at West Elementary where she worked for fifteen years. She also took a “temporary” part-time job at Shopko over the holidays and worked there for about fifteen years.

Carol loved to knit. She volunteered at Benefis Hospital knitting baby hats for twelve years. She also crocheted afghans for kids in the hospital. Carol was an active member of the Skunk Wagon Car Club along with Mel. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

