Obituary: Charlene Maxine (Williams) Jenson

Charlene Maxine Williams Jenson, 93, quietly passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at home in Choteau, MT. She was born September 11, 1927, in Merkel, TX, to Gertrude Irene Stutts and James Oval Williams. Charlene moved to California at the age of four, spending her childhood years in Bakersfield, Tulare, and Visalia. She loved to dance, go to the movies, and spend time with friends.

She met the love of her life, Andrew, at a New Year’s Eve dance. They were married June 2, 1945, in Salt Lake City, UT; later solemnized in the Cardston Alberta LDS Temple on October 25, 1962. They celebrated 75 years together in 2020 and were inseparable in their work, faith, challenges, and successes. After farming in Agawam for several years, they moved into Choteau and together owned and operated Andy’s Appliance Center.

Family is everything to Charlene; she adored her husband; she treasured every one of her children; and every grandchild secretly believed he or she was grandma’s favorite. She will be remembered in countless and loving ways, including 4th of July parades, $2 bills in birthday cards, homemade jam, summer vacations, playing cards and Yahtzee (we always looked the other way when she cheated), a home filled with photographs and houseplants, fried chicken with peas and potatoes, homemade caramels, weekly hair appointments, hugs, kisses, and lots of love.