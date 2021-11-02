Watch
Obituary: Christopher Dean Garner

November 2, 1973 - October 31, 2021
Family Photo
Christopher Dean Garner passed away on October 31, 2021, at the age of 47.

He enjoyed camping, talking with friends and family, watching movies with family, and doing anything with his son and his brother-in-law.

He worked in the food industry as a cook for 25 years and the past 8 years, he worked at Albertsons.

He is survived by his wife, Tina Garner; son, Damien Garner; brother-in-law, Jared Prather; and his mom, Joyce Ann Gardner.

