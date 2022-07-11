Obituary: Clarence Allan Pursley

Clarence Allan Pursley was called home to Jesus on July 1, 2022. He was born to James and Mildred (Rickert) Pursley on July 16, 1933.

During his time in the military, he and Mary Ann Pfrimmer corresponded and to the dismay of two of her sisters, Allan and Ann wed on May 16, 1956. A year later, while working in a parts department in Havre, Allan welcomed his first daughter, Geri Lu. A short 13 months later, Wayne Allan was born and spent the 17 years of his life filling Allan and Ann’s home with love, adventure and some heartburn. One year later, the Pursley family was completed with the birth of Norma Jean.

Allan worked various jobs throughout his early life, including a traveling salesman, as he sold cigarettes, sundries, and toys. As the years continued, Allan and his family moved to Great Falls, where he went from his humble beginnings to a world-renowned saddle maker. Wanting to be self-taught, he tore down a ranch saddle in his family’s kitchen and used the bathtub to soak leather. Needless to say, showers became a premium in the Pursley household.

In the early 1970s, he established Broken Arrow Saddlery with his longtime friend, Larry Haferman, by opening a small shop in Great Falls on 10th Avenue South in the Montana Mustard Seed Building, later to various locations throughout the city and eventually out to his property south of town.

Honing his skills as a leather craftsman, and combining his love of rodeo, Allan took an interest in building bronc saddles. Throughout his expansive career, Allan built over 1,000 saddles, chaps, wallets, belts, knife sheaths, rifle scabbards, memory books, and other one-of-a-kind pieces. They can be found in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Germany.

Allan and Ann were inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2018. They were also honored by the Northern Rodeo Association in the 1990s and the Montana Pro Rodeo Wall of Fame in the early 2000s.

Allan was a mentor to many, especially his daughters, Geri and Norma, son-in-law Marty Graham, as well as his grandchildren, Willow and John Rossmiller,Colette and Joe Zielinski, Mahria Graham, and Travis Graham. His eyes continually lit up when he was surrounded by his great-grandchildren, Caleb, Andrew ,and Ruth Rossmiller, and Colten Graham-Sinclair.