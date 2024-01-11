Obituary: Connie Teeple Vander Jagt

Connie Teeple Vander Jagt passed away at the age of 90 on January 6, 2024, after struggling with dementia for many years. Connie was born on October 21, 1933, in Cut Bank to Dolly and Alan Teeple. She grew up in Browning and later became a schoolteacher in Choteau.

Connie and Paul were married in 1955 and were together for 68 years. They had four children. Eventually, they moved to Bozeman where they owned and operated several grocery stores. Connie was very socially active while in Bozeman. She was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Green Coats, and served on the Board of Directors for the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter. After retirement, Paul and Connie moved to Great Falls to be near their daughter and only grandson.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Paul; her children, Paula (Kelly Atkins) Vander Jagt, Leannette Vander Jagt, and Lynnelle Vander Jagt; and grandson, David.

