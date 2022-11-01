Obituary: Dan “Danny” Bevans

Dan “Danny” Bevans, 58, of Great Falls, passed away on October 23, 2022. Born on August 25, 1964, in Everett, WA, Dan was one of four children born to Donald and Margaret (Goldsbury) Bevans. While in Everett, Dan met the love of his wife, Patti. The couple wed on October 2, 1994 and would go on to share 28 years and four children together. Eventually, the couple would move to Great Falls, MT in 2015.

Dan worked a variety of jobs and was licensed as a tax preparer. He was also occupied as a stock clerk, apartment manager, carpenter, and maintenance worker. He was incredibly proud of the job he did installing cherry wood cabinets for the band Heart’s Nancy Wilson in 1998.

In Dan’s free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and watching baseball and football. He especially loved the time spent with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife Patti Bevans; son Donald Bevans; daughters Kimberly Picken and Katrina Bevans of Everett, WA, and Danielle Reece of Great Falls; and many other beloved family members and friend. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



