Obituary: Dennis LeRoy Mathson

Dennis LeRoy Mathson, 72, passed away somewhat suddenly after a brief illness at a Missoula hospital on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He went peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. He was born to Eddie and Donna Mathson in Great Falls, MT. He graduated from GFHS in 1969, served in the U.S. Air Force, attended MSU Northern receiving an Associate Degree in Diesel Technology, and went on to receive a Refrigeration Certification from Thermo King in Minneapolis.

Dennis worked 41 years as a Civilian HVAC Technician at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls. He also operated a side business, Quality Cooling, for about 10 years.

He and his former wife Mimi, married for 34 years, lovingly raised their two sons, and remained friends. Dennis was a coach in multiple sports for both of his sons, was involved in Boy Scouts with them, and encouraged them to pursue their dreams. As a member of the Catholic Church, he was active in High School Searches, Cursillo, and music ministry for many years.

Some of Dennis’ many interests and hobbies included baseball, softball, fishing, pool (billiards), music, dancing, karaoke, guitar playing, and mechanics.

Dennis is survived by his two sons and their families, Mark (Jennifer) and their children and Scott (Michelle); twin brother, Dale “Curt” (Carol); two sisters, Debbie and Diane (Anthony); former wife, Mimi (Glen); nieces and nephews; his companion, Yvonne Hall; and many friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



