Obituary: Dolly Jean Pandis

Dolly Jean Pandis, age 68, of Great Falls, MT passed away surrounded by her loving husband of over 50 years, Buck Pandis, and her three children, Dena, Bill, and Kelli in the early morning hours of December 5, 2021.

Dolly was born on April 1, 1953, along with her twin sister, Donna, to Ernest and Helen Kunesh in Glendive, MT. Dolly spent her time growing up in Brockway, Circle, and Ryegate. She spent her high school years in Circle, and in Circle is where she met her best friend in life, Sandee Dean.

Dolly met Buck in Circle in July of 1970 and on October 16, 1971, they were married in Great Falls, MT. In 1973, Buck and Dolly welcomed their first daughter, Dena. Three years later, in 1976 they welcomed their only son, Bill, and in 1979, their youngest daughter Kelli finished out their family. Their young family moved around Montana, living in Circle, Augusta, Joliet, and Butte, but they always found their way back to Great Falls.

While living in Great Falls, Dolly worked for many years at the Sheraton Inn and the Heritage Inn. During the time working at these places, she discovered she had a knack for creating pieces of art using fruits and melons. She created great seascapes and animal sculptures that were the center pieces of many banquets and large gatherings.

Something that Buck and all her children were very proud of is when, despite being a full-time mom, and working full time, she decided it was time to finish school. She would work all day, come home, and make sure they were all taken care of, and then go to night school. She worked hard and proved to us all that it was never too late to take care of unfinished business, and there is nothing you cannot accomplish when you set your mind to it.