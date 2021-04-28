Obituary: Donald Edward Bonahoom

Donald Edward Bonahoom, 99, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Born June 10, 1921 in Great Falls to Walter and Kathrine (Rapp) Bonahoom, Donald attended local schools, setting a Montana high school javelin toss record before graduating from Great Falls High School in 1940. He attended Washington State College before joining the U. S. Navy for several years until his honorable discharge June 10, 1943, then joined the U. S. Army on Oct. 12, 1943 until his honorable discharge December 3, 1945.

He married Gynell Chloe Hale on June 7, 1945 at Our Lady of Lourdes in Great Falls. Along the way they were blessed with two children, Donald L. and Patricia Ann, and remained together for 61 years until her passing in 2006.