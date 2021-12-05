Obituary: Donald Lee Burns

Donald Lee Burns, 89, of Great Falls, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Born October 25, 1932, in Corona, CA to Oakley and Lilli (Hendrix) Burns, Donald was raised by his stepfather, Wayne Hendrix and his mother in Corona and Redding, CA. He graduated from Shasta High School in Redding, CA in 1951. On November 1, 1952, he married his soulmate, Shirley L. Burns, remaining together for 66 years until her passing in 2018. Their love was boundless, they were practically inseparable and were wonderful role models.

Donald was drafted in the U. S. Army in 1952, training at Fort Ord, CA and later stationed at Fort Lewis, WA. He was honorably discharged in 1961. The family moved from California to Tacoma, WA, lived in Grants Pass, OR for a time, before relocating to Great Falls. He worked for Montgomery Ward as a warehouseman for two years before he was drafted into the Army. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to work for them as a salesman and later as manager of the furniture and floor covering department. He was employed by them for a total of 44 years.

An accomplished golfer, Donald taught his son and grandsons how to play. He enjoyed bowling and gardening, and in his younger years, going hunting with his son. He had fun playing cards and board games with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.