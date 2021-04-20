Obituary: Donna Rae Webb

Donna Rae Webb passed away on April 19, 2021, at the age of 78. She was born in Havre, Montana to Frances Twigg and Donald R. Connor. There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at New City Church (4114 N. Park Trail) with a reception to follow.

Donna worked for many years as a histology technician, and she volunteered at the Eagles Manor. She loved crocheting blankets for her family and spending time with her family.