Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Donna Rae Webb

April 26, 1942 - April 19, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
FAMILY PHOTO
Donna Rae Webb
Donna Rae Webb
Posted at 2:37 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 16:37:33-04

Donna Rae Webb passed away on April 19, 2021, at the age of 78. She was born in Havre, Montana to Frances Twigg and Donald R. Connor. There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at New City Church (4114 N. Park Trail) with a reception to follow.

Donna worked for many years as a histology technician, and she volunteered at the Eagles Manor. She loved crocheting blankets for her family and spending time with her family.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get the KRTV Streaming App