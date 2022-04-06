Obituary: Dorothea Louise (Stammler) Quinn

On April 3, 2022,Dorothea Louise (nee Stammler) Quinn, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, neighbor and friend left her earthly home to join her Father in Heaven and be reunited with the love of her life, Mack. Dordy, as she preferred to be called, was born in Johnstown, PA on Nov. 4, 1923, to George and Elsa (nee Bojunga) Stammler.

After graduation, with the Second World War raging, she joined the Navy and was stationed in St. Augustine, Florida and Charleston, SC. She met and married Mack Quinn who was from Montana and also in the Navy. They moved to Pittsburg after Mack was hired by Westinghouse. His first job assignment was in Atlanta, GA where they lived for a year and their son Bob was born. Mack brought Dordy and their new born son, Bob, back to his family’s wheat and cattle ranch near Big Sandy, Montana, in the summer of 1948. By 1950, a daughter, Debby, was born making her family complete.

She adapted well to farm life, learning how to drive trucks, help with the cattle, cook for the hired help, harvest and branding crews, as well as shoot rattle snakes, prairie dogs and skunks. However, on the advice of an elderly neighbor, she never learned to milk the family cow.

In 1978, she and Mack moved into Big Sandy and began a new routine of spending time at a cabin they bought in the Highwood mountains in the summers and heading south for the winters. Dordy loved playing bridge and bocci, a lawn bowling game.

In 2007 they sold their Arizona home and moved back to their 2nd new home on the farm and finally moved to Great Falls in 2012 when Mack’s health began to fail. They moved into Grandview assisted living in 2014 where Mack passed away in 2015 a few weeks before his 94th birthday and a few months before their 70th anniversary.