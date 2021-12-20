Obituary: Dorothy Patricia Erickson

Dorothy Patricia “Pat” (Johnson) Erickson was born on March 30, 1932, in Prairie City, Oregon, to Helen Illidge Johnson and Ray George Johnson.

She met and married Frederick Paul Erickson of Great Falls. Fred began his USAF flight education at Hondo, Texas, and Pat joined him with daughter, Paula Eleanor. Frederick Ray was born in Victoria, Texas, and Kenneth Scott at Charleston, South Carolina.

From South Carolina, the family was transferred to Japan and then to Okinawa before returning to the U.S. and a stint at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, where they built their house. During this time, Fred spent a year solo on Fire Island, Alaska in the Bay of Anchorage, and Pat and the children remained in Great Falls near Fred’s mother. When Fred returned, the family moved to Holloman AFB, New Mexico. The next, and last military move was to Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, where they remained until retirement in 1974.

A watercolor, batik and jewelry artist, Pat had become a member of the art communities during each military station. Upon return to Great Falls, she became a corporate member of Gallery 16 (1977) and considered the members as her second family. She was also active in the Great Falls Arts Association as well as the Montana Watercolor Society.

Surviving Pat are daughter, Paula Shubat of Great Falls; son, Frederick Erickson (Andrea Schon) of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Kathi Lovejoy of Beaverton, OR ; nephew, Steve (Michelle) Lovejoy of Dallas, OR; niece, Stacy (Mike) Nakajima of Tigard, OR; six grandchildren; three grand nephews; six great grandchildren.