Obituary: Edith Marie (Jones) Coffman

Edith was born in 1942 during a raw and unsure time in the world and got to experience it change in incredible ways.

She grew up in Livingston, MT. She was fed off the plate of all the splendor Montana had to offer, and it gave her an insatiable hunger for being in nature. She loved camping and fishing, watching the stars with good friends, and listening to the birds over coffee in the mornings. She found peace in her garden, and calm watching animals in nature.

Edith was kind, and humble. She was welcoming and open to those who needed reassurance. Her will, strength, and determination were the hallmarks of her personality, and what helped her fight the cancer that claimed her life, for so long. Her family was the most important gift she ever received and treasured them above all else. She has left a huge hole in this world and in all those who loved her.