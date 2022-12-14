Obituary: Eva M. Riddle

Eva M. Riddle, aged 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Great Falls, where she has resided since August of 2019. Eva Marie was born on July 1, 1934, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Emil “Michael” and Anna (Soltis) Balen. She graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1952.

She married William “Bill” Edmund Riddle II on August 23, 1952, in Rock Springs. They moved to Glasgow, Montana where William “Gig” E. Riddle III and Linda Kay were born. In 1956 the Riddle family moved to Browning, Montana where Bill worked for Beck Funeral Home. They purchased the funeral home in 1964, which became the Riddle Funeral Home. While in Browning their third child, Timothy Allen, was born. They also owned and operated the Riddle Flower Shop.

Bill passed away on October 3, 1995, in Browning. Eva moved to Anaconda, Montana in February of 1996, where she worked part-time at the KT Riddle Funeral Homes. She worked for Anaconda Job Corp and Discovery House for many years.

Eva was an active member of the Catholic Church in Browning and Anaconda. She was also a lifetime member and past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Eva was always up for an adventure. She enjoyed traveling. Her biggest joy was watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Kay Riddle of Great Falls; sons and a daughter-in-law, Gig Riddle of Toppenish, Washington, Tim and Kathy Riddle of Anaconda; 10 grandchildren; and many other beloved family members and friends.


