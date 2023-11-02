Obituary: Glen Roger Floerchinger

Glen Roger Floerchinger, 89, of Great Falls passed away peacefully on October 20, 2023 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. Glen was born on March 24th, 1934 in Conrad Montana to Leonard and Mable (Watterud) Floerchinger.

On June 15th, 1952, Glen married the love of his life, Esther Alice Floerchinger. After marrying they lived in Conrad, where they started their family. To provide for his family, Glen worked as a derrick hand in the oil fields of Conrad, as opposed to finishing high school. They would later move to Havre where Glen earned an Associates in Planning, all while working a full time job. After graduating, he accepted a job in Great Falls as Senior Planner.

He thoroughly enjoyed helping people start their lives in Great Falls. During his time in that position, he had several opportunities to travel to Washington D.C. to build the census for the whole country. On one occasion, he surprised Esther by bringing her along on the trip, which became a highlight of their many travels together. Glen was incredibly proud of his work for the planning commission, which he made a career out of until 2004, when he retired with 36 years dedicated to the field.

One of Glen and Esther’s greatest joys in life was chasing grandkids and great grandkids. There was rarely a rodeo, wrestling match, 4-H show, basketball, volleyball or a baseball game that they weren’t in attendance. Glen and Esther also enjoyed traveling the world together to places such as Arizona, Alaska, and even Germany. Glen enjoyed attending church, his monthly pinochle games at the Ivy in Great Falls, a fair game of cribbage, and a Packers Football game. Glen lived his life with an effervescent elation, a humble disposition and a heart with endless love and kindness.

He is survived by three children, Cal (Sherry) Floerchinger of Belt, Scott (Sherri) Floerchinger of Cascade and John Floerchinger of Great Falls; nine grandchildren, Mandy Keaster, Mathew Rattray, Misty McCormick, Trevor Floerchinger, Nicole Rattray, Rustin Floerchinger, Tyler Floerchinger, Karissa Floerchinger and Drew Floerchinger; great-grandchildren Remington Gusick, Kylie Floerchinger, Cael Floerchinger, Gavin Gray, Dakota Floerchinger, Haylee Gray and Danika Floerchinger, Kenady Keaster, Karsyn Keaster, Raelee Floerchinger, Racie Floerchinger; step great-grandchildren Mariah Christianson, Austin Christianson and Cali Floerchinger; and a sister, Connie (Michael) Butler and many nieces and nephews.

