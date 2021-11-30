Obituary: Glenn Owen Pipew

Glenn Owen Pipes was born in Great Falls, Montana on January 8, 1930, and passed away on November 22, 2021, at Peace Hospice.

Ira and Rachel (Conner) Pipes moved from the Fort Peck area when the dam was completed to just south of Great Falls. They had a few acres. Glenn was 14 at the time. They spent summers working in the garden and feeding their chickens, ducks, rabbits, pigs, and put the meat into a freezer locker in town because this was before home freezers. He was a good student.

Glenn joined the Army right out of high school during the Korean War. He attended college after his Army discharge and then joined the Air Force for a tour.

He then married and they had two children. They later divorced.