Obituary: Harry Z. Roch

Dr. Harry Z. Roch, aged 101, of Great Falls, died of natural causes on Thursday, November 16, 2023, surrounded by love in his assisted living facility. Harry was born on April 13, 1922, and lived a full, long life enriched by adventure, skiing, and a deep love of learning.

His pioneering spirit led him to Montana, where he opened his dental practice, serving the community until his retirement. With great love, Harry and his wife, Nancy, raised their two daughters in Great Falls and enjoyed exploring the world, skiing, and being patrons of the performing arts.

A talented craftsman, skilled clinician, lifelong scholar, and a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Dr. Roch contributed richly to his community and his family.

Harry is survived by his two daughters; eleven grandchildren (including Kinnell Holt and Jordan Holt); and seventeen great-grandchildren.

