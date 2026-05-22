Obituary: Jack Thomas Jennelle

Jack Thomas Jennelle, 89, passed away January 26, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

Jack was born on November 19, 1936, in Amigo, West Virgina to Thomas and Addie Jennelle. He entered the United States Air Force after high school and retired after 20 years of service. Jack obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degree during his time in the military. He was very proud of his military service and his time with the Shriners.

Jack owned a number of businesses in Great Falls, such as the Flamingo, Fat Jack’s, and The Scotch and Soda.

He worked in civil service, which required him to move to Alabama and Texas before he returned to Great Falls in 2019. He met Jean Sfahmer while living in Great Falls. The two were married in 1984 and celebrated 40 years together.

Jack is survived by his daughters; Gloria (James) Nulty of Ocala, Florida, and Jackie Jennelle of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister Betty Arrington of California; brother Robert Waddell of California; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, longtime friends; Micael Goss and Tina Danuther.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; parents, Thomas and Addie Jennelle; his brothers, James Waddell, Norman Jennelle, Benny Jennelle, Freddie Jenelle, and Henry Jennelle.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Peace Hospice or The Shriners.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.