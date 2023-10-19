Obituary: Jacqueline "Jackie" Knox

Jacqueline “Jackie” Knox of Great Falls, MT, passed away peacefully at the age of 82 at Peace Hospice on October 6, 2023, with friends by her side. She was born November 2, 1940, to Frank and Margaret Morgan in New Jersey and was the last survivor of eight children.

Jackie married her tall, dark, and handsome “Jack” Jackson at the young age of 17 (with her parents’ permission, of course) on October 11, 1958. They enjoyed 54 blissful years together. He passed away on September 25, 2013. Jackie leaves behind nieces; nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Dottie Morgan; and many close friends.

The Jackalopes (as they were sometimes referred to) spent many of their beloved years traveling to Jack’s assignments with the US Air Force and beyond. Dixieland music was one of their shared passions that they enjoyed in Great Falls and surrounding areas. Jackie and Jack shared their home with many beloved pets, the most recent a cat named Cairo. Many treasures decorated the Knox home with her collections of teacups and saucers, collected along her life’s journey.

Jackie cherished her 40 years in her home at 3rd Ave North and its surrounding neighbors. Jackie made a move in June of 2022 to The Lodge to which she found comfortable. She loved reading and could finish a book easily in two days, playing games on her Nook, watching the Hallmark channel, shopping (especially Christopher & Banks until it’s closing), but mostly visiting with family and friends.

