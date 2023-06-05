Obituary: James "Jim" David Larkin

James “Jim” David Larkin, 81, of Great Falls, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on May 25, 2023. Jim was born in Great Falls on September 18, 1941, to Julia and Pat Larkin. He attended GFPS and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1959.

After graduation, Jim joined the Army Reserve and started what would become a lifelong career at Montana Power Company. Jim started as a meter reader and worked his way up to Director of Operations. Most of his years were spent in Havre and Great Falls. Jim retired in 2000 after 40 years with MPC.

Jim enjoyed traveling, woodworking and spending time with family.

Survivors include daughters, Patricia Levesey and Janice (Curt) Lorang of Great Falls; grandchildren, Matt (Faith) Levesey and Marc Levesey, both of Post Falls, ID, Michael Lorang, Joel Lorang, and Kaileen Lorang of Great Falls; a brother, Douglas (Fran) Larkin of Renton, WA.; sisters, Carol (Bob) Guon of Kalispell and Judy (John) Pradere of Sheridan, WY.; sisters-in-law, Judy (Cole) Windle of Helena and Kathy Lauffer of Miles City; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and longtime friends Darlene Frasz and family of Butte.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

