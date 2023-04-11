Obituary: James "Jim" Ranieri

On April 9, 2023, long-time Great Falls resident, James Raymond Ranieri Jr., (Jim), as he preferred to be called, lived a long and happy life and was 95 ½ years old when he passed. He grew up in the Geraldine area, although he was born in Fort Shaw, Montana on October 15, 1927. He attended school first in Square Butte, then Geraldine and for a short time, Lincoln, before returning to Geraldine.

Jim joined the Army at a very young age to go fight for his country in WWII. He served in the Philippines until he was honorably discharged in 1947. Before and after returning from his service Jim worked as a ranch hand on various ranches. His first love was working as a cowboy, riding horses and punching cows. In the hospital he told his PT lady that his favorite job was punching cows. Jim wore a lot of hats, he was a cowboy, heavy equipment operator, musician, realtor and landlord, to name a few.

On a blind date, he met his first wife, Neta Angeline Faller (Angie) and they were married on March 25, 1950 and were together for 62 years until her passing on April 9, 2012. Together Jim and Angie raised three children, Christine I. Manley, John W. Ranieri and Joanne G. Cornwell. On March 7, 2013, Jim married Berta.

Jim is survived by his second wife Berta, his three children Christine, Joanne and John, ten grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. In addition to one sister, Emma Jean Kestner and a brother, John (Jack) Wesley, as well as life-long friend Gary F. Ringler, and numerous nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

