Obituary: Jay Dee Malsam

Jay Dee Malsam passed away just after midnight on June 23, 2022. He had been battling cancer for well over a year. He was born on November 23, 1965, in Havre, MT, to LeRoy and Leslie Malsam.

Jay met Jody at Great Falls High School. Jay asked Jody to be his wife their senior year. It was part of a class project. They were just close friends at that time as Jody would say. Jay attended Northern Montana College in Havre, where he studied Business and Body Mechanics. He returned to Great Falls and worked in the family Culligan business. He also reconnected with Jody and their friendship grew to a love that would make most couples jealous. They were married on October 3, 1987.

After 17 years of marriage, they were blessed with their only child, Lacie. She was Jay’s pride and joy. They had a very special bond and were able to share so many special times together. They shared a love for skiing. Just the two of them would spend many days on the slopes of Showdown.

He worked at the family business all through high school and then again after college. Initially Jay started as a route driver and would perform service work after his route. Jay was the plant manager and grew the company bottled water business. He truly shined in the commercial water treatment division of the company. He loved trouble shooting and solving problem water issues. At the time of his passing, they had franchises in Great Falls, Helena, Shelby, and Lewistown.

Jay was survived by his wife, Jody; daughter, Lacie; mother, Leslie Malsam. brother, Toby (Shannon Pippin) Malsam; mother-in-law, Myrna Blatter; brothers, and sisters-in-law, Shawn (Tracy Blatter) Malley, Darrell Jr., and Rowena (Lohof) Blatter; and many other loved ones.