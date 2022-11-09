Obituary: Joe Ann “Jodi” McClean-Niemeyer

Joe Ann “Jodi” McClean-Niemeyer passed away in the early morning hours of October 28, 2022, in her home in Monarch, MT. Jodi was born in Anaconda, MT on August 17, 1935, to Mildred and Raymond McClean. She graduated from Sidney High School in 1953.

After several years of attending college at the University of Montana, she met and married James W. Stewart in Havre, MT. Jodi and Stu moved to Great Falls a few years later with their three children, Jamie, Joan, and Jill. In 1967, Jodi started her career with the United States Forest Service.

Jodi retired to Monarch, MT in 2004 with her late husband, Joel Niemeyer. She then began the next chapter in her busy life of remodeling the “cabin” and pursuing a master’s degree in Counseling. She proudly graduated from Great Falls University in 2015 at the young age of 78.

She is survived by her three children, Jamie (Marolyn) Stewart, Joan (Mike) Anderson, and Jill (Billy) Stewart; as well as five grandchildren, Nikita, Jenni, Casey, Cole, and Gabi; and 8 great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



