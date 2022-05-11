Obituary: Joyce Carolee Bapp

Joyce Bapp, who was born in Glasgow, MT on February 9, 1937, to Floyd and Maybelle (Smith) Reese, passed away in her home on May 7, 2022, from a courageous battle with lung cancer. She graduated in 1955 from Malta High School.

Joyce married Elwyn Bapp on August 13, 1955, in Malta. They moved to Wisconsin for a short time before coming back to Montana when Elwyn went to work for Buttrey Foods in Cut Bank in October 1955. Joyce worked at Glacier County Bank during that time. Her husband was transferred to Havre in 1957. She worked at Valley Motor Supply until they moved to Missoula in 1958 where she worked Southside Bank of Missoula. They moved to Anaconda in March 1961, and their daughter was born in Butte in 1961. Their son was born in Anaconda in 1964. They moved to Great Falls in 1965, and she became a full-time housewife and mother.

She was active in her daughter’s Girl Scouts and music, her son’s Little League and Legion Baseball, youth hockey and PTA. She was an avid sports fan of the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Broncos, and Great Falls Pioneer League baseball teams.

Joyce loved to play bridge and games, dance, bowl, yard work, and spend time with her family. She had a sense of humor and could always laugh at herself for silly things. She didn’t like idle gossip and believed the old adage, “if you can’t say something nice about someone, then don’t say anything at all.”