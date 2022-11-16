Watch Now
Obituary: Judi Ann Reifer

Judi Ann Reifer has passed on to meet up with her father, mother, and brother. Judi was born in Great Falls, Montana on September 10, 1960. When Judi was one year old, the family moved from Great Falls to a farm in Fort Shaw. She attended Fort Shaw Elementary, graduated from Simms High School, and attended Great Falls Vocational Technical School for a time after graduation.

She held many jobs in Great Falls including Buttrey’s Warehouse, Pennington’s, County Market, Walmart, Coca-Cola, Benefis Hospital, Malteurop, and numerous motels. She was proficient in accounts payable, accounts receivable, cashier, office administration, and night auditor. Her health slowed her down over the past six years, but she gained strength to return to work after two major crises.

She is survived by a sister, Shirley (Bill) Clarkson of Richland, WA; a niece, Stephanie (David Schmidt) Clarkson of Moscow, ID; nephew, Artie (Patty) Clarkson of Dayton, Ohio; nephew, TJ (Brooke) Reifer of Fort Shaw; niece, Heidi Shaffer and family; niece, Heather Kelley and family; great-nieces; and great-nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

