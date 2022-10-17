Obituary: Kataunia Marie Edwards-Godat

On October 7, 2022, Kataunia Marie Edwards-Godat was tragically lost due to injuries she sustained being hit by a vehicle while crossing the roads on an ATV. She was 22 years old at the time of her passing.

Kataunia was born in Butte, MT to Tara Edwards and Patrick Godat. In 2009, Tara and the girls made their home in Great Falls, MT, where she spent the remaining years of her life. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, granddaughter, and friend to a family and community that cared deeply for her. Kataunia will be remembered for her spunky personality. Kataunia loved to clean, organize, and was always redecorating some part of the house.

Kataunia looked forward to family gatherings and being able to connect with everyone. She was the best auntie and enjoyed every minute she spent with her niece, Mylee. She had a special attachment to her mother and over the past year, developed a close bond with her grandmother, Colleen. Her relationship with her sisters, Faith and Gracie, was like no other. She was very close with her cousins. She considered them more as her siblings. Kataunia left us at a time when she was taking enormous strides towards becoming the person she wanted to be.

She is survived by her mother; Tara Edwards (James Morton); father, Patrick Godat; sisters, Faith White (Zack Kness), Gracie Godat, Dylana Wilmoth, and Ariah Murphy Godat; her niece, Mylee Rose, who she cherished dearly; and many other beloved family members and friends.

