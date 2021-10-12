Obituary: Kathy Lynn Craig

The Lord called Kathy Lynn Craig home on Monday, September 27th, 2021. Born on May 12,1952, Kathy was one of four children born to Frank and Vivian Craig. She grew up and graduated from high school in Pampa, Texas, after graduation she attended West Texas State University; receiving her Bachelor and Master's degrees in Education.

Kathy experienced an extensive and varied life that included mission trips, teaching English to Spanish speaking only students and running stores for a major corporation. She especially loved her horses, flowers and friends, she was quick to help any person in need, but had a special soft spot for children.