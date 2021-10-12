Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Kathy Lynn Craig

May 12, 1952 ~ September 27, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>Kathy Lynn Craig</b><br/><b>May 12, 1952 ~ September 27, 2021</b>
Kathy Lynn Craig May 12, 1952 ~ September 27, 2021
Posted at 11:26 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 13:27:44-04

The Lord called Kathy Lynn Craig home on Monday, September 27th, 2021. Born on May 12,1952, Kathy was one of four children born to Frank and Vivian Craig. She grew up and graduated from high school in Pampa, Texas, after graduation she attended West Texas State University; receiving her Bachelor and Master's degrees in Education.

Kathy experienced an extensive and varied life that included mission trips, teaching English to Spanish speaking only students and running stores for a major corporation. She especially loved her horses, flowers and friends, she was quick to help any person in need, but had a special soft spot for children.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader