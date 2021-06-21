Obituary: Lawrence Robert "Larry" Eliason

Lawrence Robert “Larry” Eliason, a retired contracting officer for Malmstrom Air Force Base, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at home in Great Falls, MT. Larry was born July 4, 1941, in Great Falls, MT to Robert E. and E. Maxine Eliason. He was raised in Great Falls and on a ranch in the Deer Lodge valley where he graduated from Powell County High School and attended Montana State University. Larry worked as a mechanic rebuilding and installing engines for his father until he met and married Linda Baril and moved back to Great Falls to work for Boeing on the missile project.

A life-changing motorcycle accident rendered him a paraplegic at the age of 29. With three children and most of his life ahead of him, Larry decided to pursue an accounting degree at the College of Great Falls. Before completing his degree, he was offered a job doing construction estimating and cost accounting and serving as a facilitator between the builder and the customer for Riverview Construction. When construction slowed in the late 70’s/early 80’s, Larry’s job ended, and he took a position with Sun Wise Solar Panels for a short time before he was hired by the contracting office at Malmstrom Air Force Base. He retired as a contracting officer 23 years later.