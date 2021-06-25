Obituary: Lenore Triplett Brown

Lenore Triplett Brown was born on April 18, 1943, to Si and Nan Triplett of Geyser, MT. Lenore had a passion for baking, sewing, music, friends, and family. She spent years traveling, and she visited 49 of 50 states. More than anything, she loved her grandchildren and dancing.

Anyone that knew her, knew she had a free spirit. There aren’t enough words to properly capture the essence of her love of life. She was Mom, Gram, Aunt Nore, and Lenore to the many people who loved her. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website .