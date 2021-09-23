Obituary: Lisa Kay Cox

Lisa Kay Cox, 58, passed away at home on the morning of September 5, 2021, surrounded by her two loving sons. Lisa was born to Lonnie and Sylvia (Smith) Hand on January 17, 1963, in Plainview, Texas. She was raised in Clovis, New Mexico until her family moved to Dillon, Montana, and then later to Great Falls.

She graduated from CMR High School in 1981. She then attended college at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. She moved back home and worked at the Bon. She later returned to Texas, where she met Daren Cox (her future husband) through ministry work in the city of Lubbock. Lisa was the stay-at-home mother of two sons whom she homeschooled through high school.