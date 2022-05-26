Watch
Obituary: Lisa Marie LaVerdure-Stokes

March 25, 1969 - May 20, 2022
Posted at 1:06 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 15:06:13-04

Lisa Marie LaVerdure-Stokes passed away in Great Falls, MT on May 20, 2022, of a traumatic brain injury due to a lack of oxygen. Lisa was born March 25, 1969, in Great Falls. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1987. She attended Montana State University in Bozeman for one year.

She moved to Hollister, CA after securing a job as a nanny and finding the love of her life, Rob Stokes. They were married on Sept 7, 2002. She gained two beautiful step kids because of this union. Sadly, Rob became ill with ALS and passed away in 2009. Lisa moved back to Great Falls shortly after. In 2016 she married Wade Stout and after four years they amicably parted ways.

She worked several years as a teacher’s aide and most recently as a home health aide before her health deteriorated. She was a loving mother, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. She made many people laugh, feel comfortable and loved.

