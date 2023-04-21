Obituary: Mark Kevin Breckenridge

Mark Kevin Breckenridge, 66, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023. He will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him. Through them, his memory will live on.

Mark was born on March 15, 1957, in Lewistown, Montana to Jimmy Breckenridge and Helena Alice Arrowood. He was raised here alongside his seven siblings.

Mark enjoyed traveling the open road and seeing new sights. His career as a truck driver only strengthened his love for the road ahead.

Mark is survived by his sisters, Marcia, Tina, Heleene, and Pam; his brother, Cliff; and his dear friend, Susan.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



