Obituary: Mark Samuel Gray

Mark Samuel Gray, 65, of Great Falls, went to be with his Savior on November 6, 2021. Mark was born and raised in Phoenix, AZ but first came to Montana as a boy to spend his summers working on Harris Land and Cattle Ranch in Highwood, MT. As a young man he returned to live in Montana due to his love of the state and outdoors.

He went to school for Diesel Mechanics at Northern Montana College and later received specialized training in generators. Mark worked at Cummins for 16 years before starting his own business, Alternative Energy Systems, LLC, which he operated the last 20 years. His business specialized in installing and servicing solar panels, wind turbines, but mostly generators.

Mark was known for his kind heart, deep love of animals, and his smiling eyes. Mark loved spending his time outdoors, staying active fishing, hiking, hunting, kayaking, riding quads, studying his Bible, and most of all spending time at the cabin on the Smith River with Nancy and his dogs.