Obituary: Michael Lee Alan Evans

It deeply saddens us to announce the passing of Michael Evans whose life was tragically taken on February 13, 2022. Michael Lee Alan Evans was born in Great Falls on July 11, 1981. Michael was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

Mike graduated from Great Falls High School in 1999 where he excelled in music and was a member of Delphian choir. Mike was an integral part of the family business and worked hard to continue the family legacy of the Bar S Supper Club.

Mike was a hard worker and fun-loving guy up until his untimely passing. Mike’s passion for the Montana Grizzlies, cooking, and hard work created many friendships and fond memories. Mike’s personality brought people together and made the Bar S feel like family and a second home to many.

Mike is survived by his brother, Robert Evans; and sisters, Kelly Evans and Angela Cahill. We pray that you rest in peace with our heavenly family and your loyal fur buddy Griz. Furthermore, we pray for justice for Michael Evans. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.