Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Mikell Corinne (Dunn) Firman

April 15, 1948 - March 18, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>Mikell Corinne (Dunn) Firman</b>
Mikell Corinne (Dunn) Firman
Posted at 3:44 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 17:45:44-04

Mikell Corinne (Dunn) Firman was born in Billings, MT on April 15, 1948, and passed away peacefully March 18, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was a fun-loving woman who enjoyed having dinner and drinks with her many friends. She spent many nights at the Heidelberg and Cowboys Bar. She also enjoyed traveling with her special friend, Ray Nottingham. She retired in April 2011 after 33 years with Columbia Grain International in Great Falls. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Jaden.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life was held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Cowboys Bar. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

It's the perfect Mother's Day gift. 44 courses for just $119!