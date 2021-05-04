Obituary: Mikell Corinne (Dunn) Firman

Mikell Corinne (Dunn) Firman was born in Billings, MT on April 15, 1948, and passed away peacefully March 18, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was a fun-loving woman who enjoyed having dinner and drinks with her many friends. She spent many nights at the Heidelberg and Cowboys Bar. She also enjoyed traveling with her special friend, Ray Nottingham. She retired in April 2011 after 33 years with Columbia Grain International in Great Falls. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Jaden.