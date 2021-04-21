Obituary: Miranda Gopher

Miranda Gopher, 57, our beautiful mother, homemaker, and artist passed peacefully with family by her side on April 20, 2021. Miranda was born on April 27, 1963, in Great Falls to Robert and Dorothy (McGillis) Gopher.

She was an artist and homemaker who took pride in her beadwork. She was a talented artist with her painting and sketching as well. She also collected old magazines. She married Dan Edmundson and together they raised a beautiful family. He passed away August 2013.