Obituary: Myna Gale McDonald

Myna G. McDonald, 85, of Browning, Montana, passed away January 5, 2024. Myna was born on January 25, 1938, in Browning, Montana to Lawrence “Bud” Kennedy and Isabel Harwood Guardipee.

Myna grew up on Fisher Flats and attended schools in Browning, MT and Chemawa Indian School. She met John McDonald in Great Falls, MT, moved to Michigan and had five children. She moved home in 1968 and met her beloved Rick Reagan, and spent the next 44 wonderful years together before his passing.

Myna was a cattle rancher and retired from the Blackfeet Care Center. She took both careers very seriously, as they both allowed her to help care for animals, elders and children, who she loved the most.

Myna is survived by her sons, Tim (Sheila) McDonald, and Sam McDonald; daughters, Zana McDonald, Deena McDonald, and Jenny McDonald; sisters, Avalon (Vernon) Hall, Delores Stafford, and Joann Tellier; brother, Lane (Leta) Kennedy; an abundance of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.

